Photographs taken pitchside at Huddersfield Town’s Leeds Road ground by a talented teenage photographer have finally been published – 35 years on.

Sean Doyle was 15 when he wrote to the club asking to be a Press photographer after taking shots from the stands of Town taking on Oxford.

Club official Steve Kindon invited him to cover a match against Bristol Rovers in 1982 and put him in touch with Examiner photographer Julian Hughes.

The photos were never published and Sean decided not to pursue his dream of becoming a sports photographer, working instead for ICI and later SUEZ as a chemist.

He’s now dug out the dusty prints from his loft – and wants Town fans to revel in the nostalgia.

Sean, now 49 and living in Brockholes, also covered Emley football games but eventually sold his camera to pay for curtains in his first house.

He describes sports photography as the “career that never was” and added: “It was a hobby and could have been my job but my dad advised me to go into chemistry.

“I remember my ‘work experience’ with the Examiner and covering the Town game. I developed the photos myself.”

An Examiner cutting quoted a teenage Sean thanking Julian for his advice.

“Julian gave me lots of tips..the match was very exciting. I certainly picked the right one,” he smiled.

Sean is a former marathon runner who survived a double cardiac arrest after collapsing during Park Run at Greenhead Park in Huddersfield in 2013. He is prominent in the campaign to save Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.