Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager used ladders to get into a flat at night and steal cash from a vulnerable neighbour.

Leeds Crown Court heard Hammaad Akalwaya knew his victim, a 60-year-old man with health problems which made him tired and meant he slept a lot.

Alun Jones, prosecuting, said he had in the past knocked on the man’s door in Carlinghow asking to borrow money or tobacco.

The teenager had told the man his name was Imran Khan and although he had been inside the flat he had never been in the kitchen.

On the night of May 28 the victim had left the kitchen window open and when he was disturbed by a banging sound he went to the rear of the flat and saw Akalwaya below with some extendable ladders.

He challenged him but the teenager said he was taking the ladders to use to get into his own property. The complainant later discovered £70 was missing from his kitchen and when the police attended they found Akalwaya’s fingerprints in that room.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

On the morning of June 25 the same complainant again heard a noise which he thought was coming from his bathroom window and looking out thought he saw someone sliding down a ladder.

He also saw handprints on the window ledge and when he looked out further, again saw Akalwaya with ladders. Nothing was taken on that occasion.

The court heard Akalwaya had a record including sentences of robbery and also one for unlawfully wounding his father.

Akalwaya told a probation officer he was hungry and desperate after his benefits had been stopped at a time when he was estranged from his family and living alone. He was also at that time addicted to cannabis.

Ashleigh Metcalfe, representing Akalwaya, said he had expressed remorse for his actions. He had no income and had even resorted to scrabbling in bins.

Mr Metcalfe said: “He acknowledges what he did was wrong.”

Akalwaya, 18, then of Centenary Way, Carlinghow, Batley admitted one burglary and an attempted burglary was sent to a young offender institution for two years.

Deputy Circuit Judge James Spencer QC said he had an appalling record and had clearly targeted his victim, successfully stealing from him once and trying to burgle the flat on another occasion.

“On both occasions he was present and asleep,” said the judge.