A teenager used a stun gun disguised as an iPhone to hurt another student as they travelled on the bus to college.

The victim said he felt like he was being electrocuted as he was hit in the arm as a “practical joke.”

A 17-year-old, who cannot be used for legal reasons, claimed that he didn’t realise that it was illegal to have the device, found in his bag along with some cannabis.

At a hearing earlier this month the Batley teenager pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon adapted for the discharge of an electronic charge, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of cannabis.

The court heard that on January 5 the victim, his friends and the defendant were travelling on a bus towards college.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said: “He felt a crackling sensation on his left arm and pain, he said like he was being electrocuted.

“His arm went dead and felt numb for a while.”

The student moved to a different part of bus and police were called, Kirklees magistrates sitting as a youth bench were told.

Mr Wills said: “The officer said that the Taser had the appearance of a mobile phone when it was seized from his bag.

“You pressed a button at the side and there was an electrical current between the two prongs.”

Magistrates were told that despite the seriousness of the offences, the Batley teenager was initially offered a police caution.

But he failed to comply with these conditions and was summoned to court, Mr Wills said.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, said: “It’s clear he had no idea what it really was and it was a practical joke gone wrong.

“The whole process for him has been a surprise and a shock.”

Magistrates sentenced the teenager to a 12-month referral order.

He has to pay £100 compensation to the victim as well as £85 court costs.

The stun gun will be forfeited and destroyed.