A Holmfirth teen who sang to Ed Sheeran backstage at a concert is continuing to ride her wave of success after winning a top competition.

Aspiring singer Paige Bates won Yorkshire’s Got Talent yesterday (Sunday) with a stand-out rendition of Vance Joy’s Riptide.

Just two months ago, she got the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sing ‘Shape of You’ to Ed during his UK tour.

The 13-year-old even taught him how to play his song on the ukulele, which he signed for her.

Now, she’s beaten seven other finalists to win the opportunity to record her own music video.

Her stepdad Stephen Walder, 36, said: “I don’t think her feet have touched the ground since.

“It felt good to see her win and it felt like a step in the right direction.

“She’s had various amazing experiences over the last few months, but I don’t think anyone expected her to win. The other finalists were strong and some really stood out and she didn’t even practice that much.

“We were just using the competition as a confidence-builder but she has fully embraced every opportunity given to her.”

He added that Paige is currently trying to write her own song about her mum Cathy Temple who passed away from breast cancer in January.

She also recorded a cover of Ed’s ‘Photograph’, which she sang at her mum’s funeral, in a recording studio in February.

The talent show, which was hosted by rapper Keon, was a fundraiser for the Let’s Save Huddersfield A&E campaign.

Peter Carr, owner of the Picturedrome in Holmfirth, let the organisers use the venue for free.

Other finalists in the show included Huddersfield-based Lazenby Dance Academy, Walter Wilkinson, Emeli Mumford, Sophie Hardill, Jade Maguire, Mark Howson and Hannah Carter.

Paige, who goes to Holmfirth High School with her older sister, will record her music video with Buckinghamshire-based MJS Film, who produce Keon’s videos.