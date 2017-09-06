Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has been arrested after a police helicopter chase through Dewsbury.

The 17-year-old was caught after a car chase lasting less than 15 minutes on Monday night.

A Toyota Yaris was stolen in a robbery in the Ravensthorpe Shopping Park car park. Shortly after 10.45pm, the car failed to stop for officers in Town Street, Batley.

A pursuit ensued and the blue vehicle came to a stop in Red Laithes Lane in Ravensthorpe.

The driver ran from the vehicle and officers searched the area.

Shortly after 11pm, a 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of robbery, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

A 20-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with the offence at Ravensthorpe Shopping Park. Both remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Mark Catney of Huddersfield CID, said: “I would appeal to anyone who witnessed either the vehicle being taken or the pursuit to call police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170409115.”