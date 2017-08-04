Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage boy attacked in Thornton Lodge remains in hospital.

Police were called to Thornton Lodge Road at 6.40pm on Thursday where they found a 16-year-old boy with serious injuries to his legs .

He was taken to hospital for treatment and remained there today (Fri).

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said the boy, who has not been named, had suffered “non-life threatening” injuries.

There were reports from local people that the boy had been stabbed but that has not been confirmed by police.

Thornton Lodge Road and Springdale Street were closed off as police began their enquiries.

No arrests have been made and the police spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information should contact Kirklees CID on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.