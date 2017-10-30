Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police in West Yorkshire have been quizzing two teenagers over suspected terror offences.

The boys, both 14, were questioned by officers at an undisclosed police station in the county over the weekend.

Both boys, who are from Northallerton, North Yorkshire, were arrested on suspicion of preparing for an act of terrorism under section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Searches were carried out at a number of properties in North Yorkshire over the weekend.

The North East Counter Terrorism Unit, who have been working with North Yorkshire Police, said: “We understand that people may have concerns as a result of this activity and we are grateful for the patience and understanding of the public while these enquiries are carried out.”

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson added: “We are supporting officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East with their investigation and searches.

“Officers believe that this is an isolated incident and the wider community are not at risk.

“We appreciate the cooperation of local residents whilst the investigation continues.”