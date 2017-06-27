Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager broke into a house stealing a couple’s camera containing precious memories that cannot be replaced.

The 50-year-old victim, whose husband suffers from an inoperable brain tumour, said she was devastated following the raid at her Mirfield address.

In a statement read out at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court she said: “I feel angry that a stranger thinks it’s okay to enter my house and steal my property.

“He’s taken precious memories that cannot be replaced.

“My husband is in a hospice so there are no opportunities to make more memories with him.”

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to burglary at the Huddersfield court.

He targeted the Stoney Lane house overnight when the victim was away helping her mother as her father was also seriously ill at the time.

A neighbour called to say that she had been burgled and she returned to find the rear patio door smashed.

Missing property included a Samsung television, a Blu-ray DVD player and a Panasonic camera containing the precious photos.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said that a light had been switched on inside the property and this had blood on it which was then linked to the defendant.

He told magistrates: “The victim said that the camera held precious memories of her and her husband and these cannot be replaced.

“He has a grade four tumour and is in a hospice.

“She said she was scared to go back home and exhausted as a result of the stress and anxiety of the burglary.”

The victim said in her statement that she was frightened that the burglar would go back and steal more items “for fun.”

She added: “My insurance had now doubled in price at a time when I need money for my husband.

“I’m having to sort out the house and this is taking me away from my husband.

“I feel angry because I’ve also lost important time with my husband I’ll never get back.”

The teenager, from the Ravensthorpe area, claimed that a gang had bullied into the burglary.

His solicitor Carl Kingsley said: “They bullied him into entering this property then retreated and he’s been left to carry the can.

“He cannot put things right as far as the complainant is concerned as she’s clearly lost items of sentimental value.”

Magistrates sentenced the teenager to a 12-month youth rehabilitation order with an electronically monitored curfew running for six weeks.

He will have to pay £200 compensation to his victim.