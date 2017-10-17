Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has been seriously injured after she was clipped by a car wing mirror on a busy road in Calderdale.

The 16-year-old girl was walking along Shroggs Road, Halifax, when she caught the nearside mirror of a passing silver Citroen Berlingo estate car driving in the Wheatley direction on Saturday afternoon.

The girl was knocked by the impact of the mirror and sustained serious injuries. She was taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition yesterday.

Police have confirmed the driver stopped at the scene, and want to speak to anyone who saw the car driving in the area prior to the collision at 2.30pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Safer Roads Team on 101, quoting log number 1187 of 14/10.