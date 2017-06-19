Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage girl suffered serious injuries to both her legs after falling 30ft down a ravine next to a Dewsbury golf club.

Fire fighters from Dewsbury , specialised paramedics from the Hazardous Area Response Team, (HART), Yorkshire Ambulance Service staff and eight members of Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team rescued her after she slipped off the edge of a cliff face at Caulm Woods.

Dewsbury Crew Commander, Steven O’Keefe, said: “A young lady has taken a nasty fall with some serious damage to both her legs."

He added: “We received a call at 2pm requesting assistance as the incident occurred quite some distance from a nearby ambulance.

“We put her in a special long board designed for carrying over some distance. I believe she has slipped.

“We must have been there 20-30 minutes and given the warm temperatures it was quite an arduous undertaking."

“There were four of us in one pump from Dewsbury attending and seven to eight paramedics and a HART team.

“When we arrived the HART team were putting her on a stretcher and we assisted them in getting her down.”

The area where the teenager fell is a disused quarry in what is a very picturesque landscape next to the golf club.