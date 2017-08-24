Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A MOTHER hauled her truant daughter into court with her so that she could see the distress she was causing her family by skipping school.

The disparing mum told Kirklees magistrates that she was at her wits’ end over her repeated absence from classes at her high school.

After hearing how this led to her losing her job, magistrates slammed the teenager’s behaviour as “deplorable.”

Chairwoman Anthea Ainley told the 14-year-old, who sat weeping at the back of court: “We’re disturbed about your failure to make the most of your educational opportunity.

“There are so many children in the world who would be only too glad to go to school.

“It’s dreadful to think it’s being wasted.”

The Marsden mum, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to failing to ensure that her child attended regularly at school.

She was one of several parents prosecuted for taking their children out of school without permission at the Huddersfield court today.

Magistrates heard that the teenager frequently missed classes between September last year and February this year.

Her attendance over the whole school year amounted to just 71% and her mum was written to and invited to attend meetings with school staff.

A parenting contract was signed in a bid to improve her daughter’ attendance but she failed to show up for several follow up meetings with the school.

The tearful mum told magistrates that her daughter used to love school but her behaviour went downhill after she got a full time job.

She said: “She doesn’t want to learn, she’s started taking time off and missing the bus.

“That’s why I wanted her here today so that she can hear what’s happening as she won’t listen to what I have to say.”

The mum added that she recently gave up her job in order to take her daughter to school every day.

Mrs Ainley told the girl, who was permitted to sit in the public gallery with her grandma: “You’ve put your mum through the mill, resulting in her losing her job.

“You have to think about your future or you’re going to find yourself unemployable.

“Really think hard about what you’re doing - it’s deplorable.”

Magistrates made a parenting order meaning that the mum must comply with any guidance and courses offered to get over the next three months.

She will have to pay £40 fine, £80 court costs.

Other parents from around the Kirklees area were dealt found guilty in their absence of the same offence.

They included a Slaithwaite mum ordered to sign a parenting order after allowing her teenage daughter to skip classes between September last year and February this year.

A dad was fined £40 and told to pay £120 prosecution costs and £30 victim surcharge after his daughter missed lessons at primary school in Birstall.

Magistrates heard that a Dewsbury couple took their two children out of school for a 19 day holiday without permission.

They were fined £550 and ordered to share costs totalling £172.

A Huddersfield woman who had asked for the case to be adjourned for a Hungarian interpreter must pay a total of £855.

And a Batley couple who allowed their child to attend only 224 of 327 school sessions will have to come back to court for a parenting order to be made.