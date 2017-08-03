Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 16-year-old boy who died following a motorbike collision at Cawthorne on Wednesday is not from Kirklees, police have confirmed.

The teenager, who was a passenger on the bike, was killed on the A635 Lane Head Road following a journey from Denby Dale at 10.55am.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said the victim was from Barnsley.

Officers are asking witnesses who saw the silver Yamaha FZ6 Fazer motorbike being ridden before or during the tragic incident to come forward.

The rider of the bike, a 30-year-old man, was seriously injured after it collided with the kerb and crashed at the junction with Church Street on the busy route between Kirklees and South Yorkshire.

He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Officers want to hear from anyone who saw what happened or saw the bike prior to the collision.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 337 of August 2.