A teenager who stole from two town centre shops admitted that she fell in with the wrong crowd.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court today.

She pleaded guilty to the thefts from the Huddersfield stores on March 11.

Magistrates were told that on that date the teenager and her friend were caught taking two tops from Primark in New Street.

They were stopped by security staff and returned to the store where a pack of false nails was also found on the defendant.

While in custody at Huddersfield Police Station officers discovered some cannabis hidden down her bra, the court heard.

The teenager, from Barnsley, admitted to stealing £139 hair extensions from the neighbouring Eboni and Ivory shop.

Lucy Malpas, prosecuting, said that a member of staff confirmed that she’d her earlier the same day looking at the stolen item.

The teen explained to magistrates, sitting as a youth court, that she had been mixing with the wrong friends at the time of her offending.

They made a six-month youth rehabilitation order to be supervised by her local youth offending team.

She must pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.

Magistrates ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis seized from her.