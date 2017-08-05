Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has admitted to possessing more than 1,000 sick images of children.

James Turner, 18, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images.

Police found hundreds of these on Turner’s computer equipment.

They included 366 classified as the most serious class A, typically involving penetrative sexual activity and sexual activities with animals or sadism.

Other images found included 293 images falling into class B, involving non-penetrative sexual activity.

And 511 were classified as category C, showing indecent images not falling into categories A or B.

District Judge Michael Fanning told Turner, of Spen Lane in Gomersal, that due to the high volume of category A images his sentencing powers were not adequate.

He committed the teenager to Leeds Crown Court for sentencing where he will appear on August 25.

As a convicted sexual offender he must now register his details with police within three days.