A teenager from Calderdale has admitted to sharing terrorist propaganda online.

Ammber Haroon Rafiq, from Halifax, pleaded guilty to four counts of Disseminating Terrorist Publications at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday.

The charges relate to material she sent to other people online preaching support for ISIS.

West Yorkshire Police examined more than 48,000 messages during an investigation in March this year. A number of links to terrorst material had been sent by Rafiq over the chat service Paltalk in group chats and to individuals.

Rafiq, of Elmfield Terrace, was arrested on April 20 and charged a week later. She pleaded guilty to the charges and will be sentenced on Tuesday.

Detective Chief Superintendent Martin Snowden, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East said: “Ammber Rafiq is a young woman who had a promising future ahead of her.

“Daesh and other groups seek to use the internet to provoke individuals to carry out attacks in the UK.

“Had we been able to intervene earlier we may have been able to prevent these crimes from being committed in the first place and we appeal to the public to share any concerns they have as soon as possible.

“Should you have any concerns about a friend or relative please reach out to us for advice and guidance.”