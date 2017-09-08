Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager questioned by police after a stabbing has been released.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody and quizzed by officers after 16-year-old Danny Brook suffered serious stab wounds in an attack on Hazel Grove, Linthwaite, on Wednesday afternoon. The incident followed reports of threats made between two teenagers on Gillroyd Lane near Colne Valley High School.

A police spokesperson confirmed this morning (Friday) that “the 15-year-old boy arrested has now been bailed”.

Danny Brook, 16, is in hospital after the incident, having suffered a punctured bowel and broken rib.

His mother Linda Brook told the Examiner that he needed surgery after the knife pierced his bowel.

Det Insp Mark Catney, of Kirklees District CID, said yesterday (Thursday): “Both males are known to each other and we are treating an incident in Gillroyd Lane where alleged threats were made with a knife as linked .”

Enquiries are ongoing.