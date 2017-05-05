Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager attacked two members of court security staff – as magistrates deliberated his sentence for assault and attempted robbery.

Leon Shooter, 18, had been escorted to Huddersfield Youth Court by the GEOAmey workers.

He lashed out after being told to take his feet off the table as he awaited his punishment and had to be tackled to the floor as he ran towards the exit.

The incident happened on November 8 in courtroom seven at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The men, Martin Adams and Adnan Sattar, had taken the Almondbury teenager from custody into the court.

Mr Adams sat beside Shooter in the room, as there is no secure dock, while his colleague Mr Sattar stayed by the door to the public concourse.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, said that the hearing had already lasted for 30 minutes and magistrates had retired to decide on Shooter’s sentence.

She said: “His mum was sat in the public gallery and told him off for swinging on his chair.

“He told her: ‘If they aren’t telling me what to do, you shouldn’t’ and then put his feet on the table.

“Mr Adams asked him to remove them and he replied: ‘Make me’ and then got to his feet.

“He pushed Mr Adams, causing him to stumble back into the furniture and then ran to the door of the court.”

As he opened the door Shooter encountered Mr Sattar standing on the other side who then took the teenager to the floor.

During the struggle Shooter grabbed hold of Mr Sattar’s hand, pulling back his fingers and causing them to bleed, and yelled: “Get this dirty P**i off me!”

Other security officers helped restrain Shooter, including Mr Adams who was hit in the face by him, before they managed to handcuff him and return him to custody.

Magistrates heard that – despite his young age – Shooter had 55 offences to his name, including 13 convictions for assault.

He is currently serving an 18-month term in a young offenders’ institute following his conviction at Leeds Crown Court last December for an offence of blackmail.

The teenager was locked up after threatening to expose a woman’s sexual relationship with an underage boy unless she handed over cash to him.

He appeared at the Huddersfield court via a prison video link and pleaded guilty to assault and racially-aggravated assault.

His solicitor Mike Sisson-Pell said: “This young man was facing a significant time in custody.

“He knew that his girlfriend was outside in the waiting area and just wanted to say goodbye to her.

“There was a struggle and he used the words with racial connotations but if any insult was taken he’s sorry for that.”

Magistrates sentenced Shooter to 13 weeks in custody.

This will run concurrently with his existing sentence and so will not affect his October release date.