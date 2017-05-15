Police are hunting a thug who robbed a teenager at knifepoint during the early hours of Monday.
Det Insp Ian Thornes, of Kirklees CID, said the 18-year-old victim was pushing his bike up Cow Heys, Dalton, when he was approached by a man in his 20s.
He said: “The man brandished a knife at him and told him to turn out his pockets. When he refused to do so he punched him in the face and body.
“He took his mobile phone and £14 in cash. The offender is a white man, around 5ft 8/in or 9in tall and of slim build. He was wearing blue Nike tracksuit bottoms. The knife was a flick knife with a one inch blade.
Det Insp Thornes added: “This was a frightening attack on a young man and I would appeal to anyone who can help with information to contact 101 and give crime reference number 1317 021 17161.”