Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager allegedly bit his ex-girlfriend during a three month campaign of harassment.

The alleged offences occurred between January 31 and March 17, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told.

Travis Gill is alleged to have turned up uninvited at his ex’s home in Windsor Walk, Birstall, several times and persistently called her in her mobile.

He is also accused of assaulting her twice, pulling her hair, headbutting her and biting her nose.

Gill, 18, pleaded not guilty to a charge of harassment.

His trial will be held at the Huddersfield court on December 14.

District Judge Michael Fanning directed the use of screens to improve the quality of the complainant’s evidence.

In the meantime Gill, of Springfield Avenue in Bradford, is banned from contacting his ex.