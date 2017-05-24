Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 14-year-old girl and a school receptionist are the latest people to be confirmed as victims in the horrific terror attack at Manchester Arena.

Teenager Nell Jones, from Goostrey, near Jodrell Bank Discovery Centre, is believed to have been at the Ariana Grande concert with friend, Freya Lewis, also 14, who was seriously injured in the blast.

Denis Oliver, headteacher at Holmes Chapel Comprehensive and Sixth Form, described Nell as a ‘very bright’ and ‘popular’ student.

He also confirmed that Freya is now stable in hospital following ten and a half hours in surgery. It is thought her life was saved by a couple who gave her CPR outside the venue.

A statement from the school read: “It is with great sadness that we reflect on the loss of Nell Jones from our school community. It has now been confirmed that Nell lost her life in the Manchester bombing on Monday evening.

“Nell’s family have been searching for her since the incident in the hope that they would find her being cared for in hospital. Unfortunately, the police have now confirmed that Nell died at the scene.

“We have now informed the whole of the school community through assemblies in which the students and their teachers reflected together on memories of Nell and shared their grief together.

“We are all devastated by the loss and as a school community we must now come to terms with what has happened. Nell was a very bright and popular student.”

School receptionist Jane Tweddle has also been named as one of the 22 people killed in the terror attack.

Mum-of-three Jane was confirmed to be among the dead by colleagues at South Shore Academy, in Blackpool, this afternoon.

Staff paid tribute to the ‘welcoming, funny and generous’ 50-year-old, who was picking up a friend’s daughter from the Ariana Grande concert when a suicide bomber attacked the foyer on Monday night.

Principal Jane Bailey said: “We are devastated at this sad news. Jane was a well-loved member of staff and our thoughts are with her friends and family at this terrible time.

“Jane was a truly wonderful friend and colleague to all of us at South Shore Academy. As our receptionist, she was in many ways the public face of the school and she represented us amazingly in this role.

“We have received numerous messages of condolences from parents, students, community members and colleagues across Blackpool for which we are very grateful.

“All of them say the same things about our lovely Jane... bubbly, kind, welcoming, funny, generous... the list goes on.

“Our thoughts are also with her family at this dreadful time and in particular her three daughters. In our school family and theirs, she is irreplaceable, much loved and will never be forgotten.”

The Manchester Evening News yesterday launched an appeal to support victims' families and within 24 hours it has raised close to £1m.

More than 30,000 people have made donations to the MEN's "We Stand Together" fundraising page.

Here is how to contribute.