A teenager left with stab wounds after a street fight on Saturday night has described his injuries.

Jamie Shaw, 19, needed hospital treatment for stab wounds after armed police were called to Well Grove, a cul-de-sac off Belle Vue Crescent in Sheepridge , after reports of a fight involving a kitchen knife and a machete.

Six other people arrested at the scene have been released without charge.

Mr Shaw, of Hopkinson Road, said he tried to intervene following a “disagreement” but said: “It all kicked off.

He said: “It was 8.20pm and I had just finished work and went up to see them. They were all throwing punches at me and I was taken to the ground.

“My mum rang for an ambulance and I was taken to hospital in Leeds. I needed seven stitches on my right leg, two on my left leg and I had two minor stab wounds in my back. I was not too good. I was arrested straight out of hospital though I acted in self-defence.”

Det Sgt Mark Taylor said the incident arose “from an extended domestic issue.” He said those arrested included three women and four men. They ranged in age from teenagers to 40s.

He said enquires were ongoing.