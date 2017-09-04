Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager tried to spit at and bite a police officer when he was wrongly arrested, a court heard.

The officers were called to the 15-year-old’s Dewsbury home by his mother.

She had contacted police over another son but when they arrived they turned their attention on the teen instead, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “The officer put his hand on him to guide him towards the door.

“As he tried to handcuff him the defendant tried to bite him on the arm and he spat out without making any contact with the officer.”

Zahid Majeed, mitigating, said that his client’s mother called police due to problems she was having with her other son.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

He told the court: “They were very quick and aggressive in entering and proceeded to arrest him instead.

“In frustration he struggled with the officers.

“He understands that he has to deal with his emotions in a better way but found himself in a position where he’d done nothing wrong to cause police to attend the address.”

Magistrates ordered the teenager to carry out a 12-hour reparation order as punishment.

This will involve specific activities, such as unpaid work. directed by the youth offending team.