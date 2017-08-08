Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has vowed never to drink again – after trashing his friend’s house and assaulting a police officer while drunk.

Teetotal Amin Suleman decided to break with his usual abstinence from alcohol for a social gathering on March 11.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said that the normally quiet and laid-back 18-year-old tried to catch up with his friends who had been drinking all evening.

He told Kirklees magistrates: “He drank vodka and coke and then moved on to straight whisky.

“Then he vomited and, without warning, raised his fists and punched the glass coffee table twice.”

The incident caused upset to the householder’s puppy which was taken away upstairs.

When he returned he found that Suleman had caused damage to a TV, wrecked some light fittings and punched a wall.

Police were called and arrested Suleman from his home in Ovenden Road, Halifax.

During his journey to the police station he spat onto the floor of the vehicle before spitting out from the cage area towards one of the officers.

The spittal landed on the PC’s trousers and Suleman admitted to criminal damage and assault.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, told the Huddersfield court: “This is the first time that this young man has been drunk and I would imagine the last time he’s going to have a drink.

“This was completely out of character for him and, when he was shown the police CCTV footage, he was remorseful and ashamed.”

Magistrates gave Suleman a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £300 compensation for damage caused to the property in Peabody Street, Halifax.