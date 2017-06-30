Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager’s reckless driving concerned police so much that they were forced to stop chasing him, a court heard.

Disqualified driver Thomas Sheard sped through the streets of Heckmondwike at more than double the speed limit.

The 19-year-old raced through two sets of red traffic lights and forced a taxi driver to swerve to avoid hitting him.

He now faces sentencing at crown court after a district judge slammed his driving as “ridiculous.”

Sheard pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and using a vehicle without insurance.

Police attempted to stop his Ford Focus as he appeared evasive at 2am on April 15.

They followed him onto Bradford Road but he refused to stop, instead continuing his journey at speed.

Prosecutor Bill Astin told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that Sheard sped through two sets of red traffic lights, reaching 70mph in a 30mph zone.

He was eventually arrested near the scene and it transpired that he was a banned driver.

District Judge Michael Fanning said: “He’s disqualified and has no insurance.

“it’s often young people who drive ridiculously fast and cause mayhem on the roads.

“A taxi driver had to swerve to avoid collision and the defendant has swerved through two red lights.

“Police were so concerned that they had to call off the pursuit. This court’s sentencing powers are inadequate.”

Sheard, of Lonsbrough Avenue in Heckmondwike, was committed to Leeds Crown Court for sentencing on May 21.