A TEENAGER failed to show up for unpaid work because he preferred to go out with his mates instead.

Jacob Wrigglesworth pleaded guilty to breaching his community order.

The order was made in December last year for offences of aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.

The 18-year-old was told to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work as punishment and then had a further 20 hours added to the order after breaching it.

Kirklees magistrates were told that he missed unpaid work appointments on August 1 and 8.

The teenager was sent a warning letter but gave no explanation for his absences.

When his probation officer showed up at his home in Shirley Avenue, Birstall, his mum answered and said that he was out with friends.

Wrigglesworth’s solicitor explained to the Huddersfield court that the teenager struggled to make appointments due to being offered last minute agency work.

Magistrates sentenced him to an electronically-monitored curfew for the next four weeks as punishment.

Wrigglesworth will also have to pay £50 prosecution costs