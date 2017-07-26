Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three teenagers were robbed at knifepoint near popular woodland between Greenhead and Paddock.

The “extremely frightening” robbery happened on Tuesday night when the three 19-year-old youths were approached by two thugs – one who looked as young as 14 – on Gledholt Bank near TP Woods.

The robbers threatened them and demanded they hand over their money and phones, before fleeing the scene in the direction of Heaton Gardens in Paddock.

The first suspect is described as white, tanned and looking around 14 to 16-years-old. He was 5ft 8in tall and of slim build, wearing a black puffer jacket and dark tracksuit bottoms.

The second suspect is described as white, 5ft 5in, also of slim build. He was wearing a navy blue t-shirt and dark jeans with a belt.

Det Con Abbas Hussain, of Kirklees CID, said: “This was an extremely frightening incident for the victims involved and our enquiries are ongoing to trace the suspects.

“I would appeal for anyone who has any information or anyone who saw two males matching the descriptions to get in touch with police.

“I would also appeal for anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the robbery, to contact officers.”

Contact police via 101 quoting crime reference 13170341889.