Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A homeless man sleeping on a bench outside Dewsbury Minster had his money taken, a court heard.

The 16-year-old rifled through Michael Wilson’s pocket before running off with his wallet and £20 cash.

The Dewsbury teenager, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty to theft when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman explained that the incident happened on July 3.

He told magistrates: “The victim is known for drinking in Dewsbury town centre and rough sleeping.

“He’d drunk some alcohol and fallen asleep on a bench outside Dewsbury Minster.

“He woke up to find somebody going through his pockets and that person ran off with his wallet containing £20.”

The teenager responsible was identified via CCTV footage at the scene and he was arrested.

His solicitor Sonia Kidd explained that he had been out drinking in Dewsbury with friends and was encouraged by them to go through the stranger’s pockets.

She said: “He’s very easily led and was the only person arrested for this while his friends made off.”

Magistrates made a six-month youth rehabilitation order aimed at preventing the teenager from future offending.

He must pay £20 compensation to Mr Wilson plus £20 victim surcharge.