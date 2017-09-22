Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two teenagers have denied charges of attempted murder arising from shots being fired in different areas of Huddersfield in July.

Ryan Ncube, 18, and a 17-year-old youth who cannot be identified for legal reasons will both stand trial on January 15 next year.

They appeared over a video link during a 15 minute hearing at Leeds Crown Court today (Friday) when the trial date was confirmed.

The 17-year-old denied two charges of attempted murder on July 22, in both cases of a person unknown.

Both he and Ncube, of Scott Vale, Deighton pleaded not guilty to two further charges of attempted murder on July 27. In the first the person named is Asif Khan and in the second Andre Moore.

The court heard among reports being sought by the defence is an expert on ballistics.

Both teenagers were remanded in custody. The Recorder of Leeds Judge Peter Collier QC told them: “We have now set timetables for the trial so that documents are served first by the prosecution and then the response on your behalf.

“The trial is listed for 15 January next year. By 30 November when you will have had advice and expert reports on various aspects of the case, you must set out in detail in writing what you say about your defence.”