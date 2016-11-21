Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans for winter gritting will be discussed at a council meeting for the rural areas.

Residents from the Colne, Holme and Dearne valley areas are invited to Kirklees Rural District Committee’s next meeting in Meltham on Tuesday.

The agenda includes an update on the council’s winter maintenance approach for 2016-17 and a presentation on natural flood management. The meeting will also receive feedback from a number of community projects funded by the district committee.

Chair, Clr Michael Watson, said: “Issues such as winter road maintenance are often raised with us as councillors and we do need feedback from the residents of the areas we serve. I would encourage anyone to come along to listen to the information provided and to engage in the discussions.”

The meeting is at the Carlile Institute from 7 - 9pm.