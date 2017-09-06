Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A key set of traffic lights have been adjusted on the A629 after long queues were reported on Monday.

Widening the Huddersfield/Halifax road is being carried out in a bid to improve journey times.

Calderdale’s director of Economy and Environment, Mark Thompson, said: “There are lane closures in place at the Dudwell Lane junction of A629 to allow for works to the central island.

Traffic lights were temporarily affected while new traffic management was established and signal poles repositioned, though timing of lights has now been adjusted to allow for better traffic flow.

This is a busy route, so while the works are taking place there will unfortunately be some level of disruption, but we’re doing all we can to minimise problems, including working on the most sensitive areas outside of peak times.”