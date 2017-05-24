The video will start in 8 Cancel

THE tenth victim of the suicide bombing at Manchester Arena has been confirmed as Martyn Hett.

Cornation Street superfan Martyn, 29, from Heaton Moor, Stockport, was due to fly out to America today (Wednesday) for a two month “holiday of a lifetime”.

It’s thought the popular and well-known PR manager was at Monday’s Ariana Grande concert with pals as a leaving party.

His brother Dan Hett tweeted: “They found my brother last night. We are heartbroken.”

His friend Russell Hayward said: “We got the news last night that our wonderful iconic and beautiful Martyn didn’t survive.

“He left this world exactly as he lived, centre of attention.

“I’m in a really bad way so please forgive me if I don’t reply.

“Thankfully I have his wonderful family and amazing friends to keep each other strong. I love you Martyn. I always will. X.”

On the day of the blast he tweeted: “When it’s Monday but all you have to do today is go for lunch, drink prosecco and see Ariana #MondayMotivation.”

Friends and family had been desperately searching for Martyn since the concert.

On Tuesday his step-mother Kathryn Hett, 59, said his family was “devastated” and worried about him.

It comes as police confirmed three more arrests have been made as the major operation into investigating the terror attack continues.

The Manchester Evening News yesterday launched an appeal to support victims' families and within 24 hours it has raised close to £1m.

More than 30,000 people have made donations to the MEN's "We Stand Together" fundraising page.

Here is how to contribute.