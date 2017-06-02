Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have sent a message of reassurance to the public of Crosland Moor after two men were arrested in armed terror raids.

The two men - both from Huddersfield and aged 24 and 29 - were detained in the raids which officers said are not connected to the Manchester Arena attack which killed 22 people and injured more than 60 others.

A heavy police presence was spotted in Crosland Moor around 5.30pm yesterday and a short time later people reported hearing a loud explosion.

It is believed this happened as counter terrorism officers raided a house on Rudding Street.

A spokesman for the North East Counter Terrorism Unit said: ""We would like to reassure you that this was part of the method of entry to gain access to the property.

"We understand that people may have concerns as a result of this activity and we are grateful for the patience and understanding of the public while these inquiries are carried out."

One of the men was arrested in the Huddersfield raid while the other was held in a raid in the Kelham Island area of Sheffield.



The CTU spokeswoman said the arrested men, aged 24 and 29, are both from Huddersfield and were detained on suspicion of offences under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act.



The spokeswoman said: "There are no connections to the recent incident and investigation in Manchester.

"The operation is based on recently received intelligence."

Raj Singh said: “People on Facebook were saying they heard a bang noise which could be an explosion. I didn’t hear it myself – I just came down because my grandma lives on Everard Street.

“When I turned up there were loads of police blocking the road and vans parked up and armed police with guns guarding the street.”

Justyna Melnykowicz added: “It was the sound that I’ve never heard before.”

Teenager Georgia Scaife, 13, who lives in Everard Street, said: “About 40 or 50 seconds after a loud bang the police were here and I thought it was strange they were here so quickly.”

A mum-of-five, who asked not to be named, said: “My brother lives on College Street East and he felt his whole house shake with the bang. When I arrived there were police in balaclavas.”

People living in Rudding Street were ordered to stay in their homes for around half-an-hour in the immediate aftermath of the raid.