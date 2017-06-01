The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two men have been arrested after counter terrorism raids in Huddersfield.

The men, aged 24 and 29, were arrested at separate locations in Huddersfield and Sheffield.

Officers, wearing black masks and counter terror uniforms, went into a property in Crosland Moor area between 5pm and 6pm.

Here is what we know so far:

- Raids have been carried out in Huddersfield and Sheffield as part of a counter terrorism operation.

- The raids are not connected to the terror attack in Manchester where 22 people were killed at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

- Two men have been arrested on suspicion of offences under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act.

- Searches are still ongoing in Huddersfield and Sheffield

- The operation is based on recently received intelligence.

- Residents reported hearing a 'bomb' going off

- Police have confirmed no bomb - the explosions were part of the method used to gain access to the property

- There are police stationed on a number of streets in Crosland Moor including Everard Street and Ridding Street

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

- Residents say armed police were guarding the streets

- They said the loud bangs sounded like explosions or gunshots

