Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents living near industrial premises hit by a major fire are worried it will happen again – and a company boss shares their fears.

A month on from the suspected arson attack which destroyed two lorry trailers at Phoenox Textiles in Clayton West, neighbours claim company property is being stored too close to their homes.

Melanie Littlewood, whose house backs onto the yard, has complained to Kirklees Council and the textile firm.

Investigation launched after huge blaze in Clayton West

She said: “There has been a fire and we’ve now got much more stuff piled up in the yard. The stuff they are storing, is so much nearer to our fences than it was previously.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

A spokesman for the company said a clean-up operation was taking place which involved moving various items to make the yard less cluttered.

The clean-up, which may take several weeks, was being carried out with health and safety in mind, he said.

Huge explosions and major fire in Clayton West

He suspects that children started the fire and admitted he is “petrified” it will happen again.

Around £5,000 has been spent improving site security including extra CCTV cameras linked to a call centre, he said.

A police spokesman said: “Investigations into the fire, which is being treated as arson, continue and active lines of enquiry are being progressed.”