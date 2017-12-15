Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

They’re all set to serve up a free Christmas Day meal – now all they need are some people to eat it.

Kind-hearted volunteers are preparing to provide a festive feast for people who would otherwise be spending Christmas Day alone.

Organisers of the free treat at Clayton West are all ready to cater for 30 people – but have had no response to their Facebook posts advertising the event and inviting people to come along.

Volunteers at a similar event in Milnsbridge are planning to lay on food and fun for 60 people – but still have room at the table for 20.

The event at Clayton West Darby and Joan Club is scheduled for midday on December 25 with 10 volunteers serving turkey with all the trimmings, trifle, mince pies and Christmas pudding.

One of the organisers, Mandy Ross, said: “We thought we would be swamped. It’s not just for the elderly, it’s for anyone who is lonely. We’re ready to cater for about 30 people, but we’ve not had any response from ‘customers’. We had a great response from people donating food and donating their time.”

Mandy said organisers were now considering a leaflet drop and posters in shop windows to get the word out.

She said anyone wishing to attend could contact her at Jelly Beans play gym in Denby Dale or ring her on 07825 585832.

Meanwhile Jill Clough, who leads the volunteers organising the Christmas treat at Milnsbridge Village Hall, said: “This is our third year. The first year, we had 30 attending and last year we had 60. This year, we’re catering for 60 again, but we are 20 short at present. The only criteria is that they are people who will be on their own on Christmas Day.

“We don’t want them to be alone – we want them to come along and enjoy a four-course Christmas dinner. There will be entertainment as well with a singer and gifts.”

The event, which is organised through Jill’s charity foundation, Butterflies Don’t Fly Backwards, and backed by Mayor of Kirklees Clr Christine Iredale, will start at noon and continue until 4.30pm. Transport will be provided to ferry people to and from the venue if they need it.

Jill said: “The last two years have been so successful. It’s something we want to carry on.”

Contact her on 07450 799478.