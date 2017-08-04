Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A thief was caught red-handed pretending to pay for goods with a betting shop membership card at self service checkouts.

Drug addict Darren Shaw admitted to three thefts at Asda in Dewsbury between June 26 and 30.

During his stealing spree he took alcohol and groceries worth almost £300.

Prosecutor Bill Astin explained that on all three occasions Shaw went to the self-service checkouts at the Mill Street West store and pretended to pay for the items.

He told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court: “He was caught the third time when he pretended to swipe a William Hill membership card.”

The 35-year-old was detained by store staff and police station drug tests revealed that he had opiates and cocaine in his system.

Mike Sisson-Pell, mitigating, explained that his client has managed to stop taking heroin after moving away from his former associates in Leeds.

District Judge Michael Fanning said he was prepared to hand Shaw, of Church Road in Birstall, a lifeline and sentence him to nine months of drug rehabilitation.

He told him: “You were first in court in 1999 and here you are in 2017.

“There’s evidence that you do want to change and work with the probation service.

“Some problems can not be cured overnight but you’re going to run out of road shortly.”

Shaw, warned that he faces prison if he offends again, was ordered to pay £165 compensation for the goods not recovered by the store.