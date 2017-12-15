Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An elderly woman was followed around a Huddersfield town centre store before having her purse pinched as she packed her shopping.

The victim, a 73-year-old woman, was shopping in Home Bargains on New Street when her money was stolen on Friday last week.

The woman was paying for shopping at the till when she got her purse out of her handbag and momentarily put it on the conveyor belt. When she turned back it had gone.

Police have now released CCTV of the suspect – a woman – who is seen to follow the victim around the shop then leave holding the purse.

Footage from inside the shop showed both of them entering before the suspect followed her around.

The suspect is described as white with long, dark hair and was wearing a beige puffa jacket with dark trousers and shoes. She was carrying a black handbag.

Anyone who recognises the person in the footage or has any information about this incident is asked to contact the West Yorkshire Police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13170573276 or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously if necessary, on 0800 555 111.