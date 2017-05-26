Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A burglar who sneaked in and stole a woman’s handbag had already used her bank cards to buy goods before she even noticed it missing.

Leeds Crown Court heard the victim had returned to her home in Acorn Drive, Huddersfield, about 8pm on February 19, where her husband and son had been present during the day.

At first she did not realise anything was wrong until she went to get something from her bag in the kitchen and could not find it.

Deborah Smithies, prosecuting, said the woman then discovered her coat was also gone and that was when it dawned on the family a thief had sneaked in during the day at some point.

They believed he had entered through the kitchen door which was kept unlocked to let the dog go in and out. Inside her bag was her purse containing two bank cards which she immediately cancelled.

Miss Smithies said by then the burglar Simon Lee Kierans had used one of the cards at the Co-op in Saddleworth to buy goods worth £27.96, at Londis in Rochdale to buy goods worth £29.90 and at a Co-op in Rochdale to buy items costing £26.70.

He also tried to get more at another shop in Rochdale around 9.35pm but by then the cards had been cancelled.

Kierans, 32 of no fixed address, admitted burglary and four charges of fraud and was jailed for 876 days by Judge Tom Bayliss QC.