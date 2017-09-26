Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A thief said she was too sick to comply with her unpaid work sessions.

Annie Harwood was sentenced by Kirklees Magistrates in May after stealing 42 toothbrushes worth more than £500 from Boots in Great Northern Retail Park.

The 20-year-old was ordered to complete 60 hours of unpaid work as part of a community order.

But District Judge Michael Fanning was today asked to revoke this part of the order due to Harwood’s ill health.

He heard that she suffers from anxiety and depression and so is unable to complete the work.

Judge Fanning revoked the order and re-sentenced Harwood, of Holme Park Court in Berry Brow for the original shoplifting offence.

She must instead abide by a six week curfew between the hours of 8pm and 8am.