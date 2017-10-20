Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An appeal has gone out for witnesses after a number of teepees were slashed and equipment was stolen following a celebration event.

Barnsley-based Totally Tipi staged its 100 Smiles event outside the Three Acres at Shelley to celebrate more than 150 volunteers and charity fundraisers from across the Yorkshire region.

But at some time during the early hours of last Monday (Oct 17) the firm’s four giant teepees and kitchen marquee were slashed and equipment, including lighting, cabling and fan heaters, was stolen. The cost of the damage and the value of the property stolen is estimated at a combined £20,000.

Jay Ashton, director of Totally Tipi, said: “We had a wonderful event celebrating the great things that people in our region do for local charities and community groups. How ironic that the complete opposite of mankind would come and cast this dark shadow.

“We will not let acts of theft get in the way of the fantastic events we have upcoming.

“We know the location of the incident is out of the way, but we’re hoping anyone who may see equipment such as the 7Q5 lights, LED Master 64 desk, Clarke Devil 3kw Industrial fan heaters being sold or anyone who saw suspicious behaviour will come forward and help police find who is responsible.”

Contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 13170484630.