Police are appealing for help following the theft of a large number of gas canisters from a business in Halifax.

The theft occurred sometime between noon on Saturday and 5.45am on Monday, from the yard of a premise in South Parade. The items stolen included propane, LPG, oxygen and acetylene gas canisters, which are branded with ‘Energas’.

Det Con Natasha Butterfield, of Calderdale CID, said: “These gas canisters should not be for sale to the general public and can be dangerous if not used competently.

“There is quite a wide timescale for when this offence has occurred but given that there are other businesses nearby and that the perpetrators will have had to climb over a fence to gain access, it’s likely this has happened in the evening or overnight. They will also have had to use a vehicle to transport the stolen canisters.”