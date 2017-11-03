Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are appealing for information after several high value bikes were stolen from Earnshaws on Manchester Road near Huddersfield town centre.

Thieves broke into the store shortly after 11pm on Thursday and stole 14 electric bikes which cost several thousand pounds each.

The bikes stolen include: Orange Stage 5; Scott E-Spark; Scott E-Scale; Diamondback Lux; Moustache Samedi; Lapierre Overvolt; Orange Clockwork and Santa Cruz Tallboy.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information as to where the bikes may now be, or anyone who has any information as to the identity of the suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Kirklees District CID via 101.