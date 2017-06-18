Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Robbers knocked a man to the floor then stole his electronic cigarette.

The 18-year-old victim was approached from behind by two men as he walked on Forge Lane in the direction of Lees Hall Road, Dewsbury, on Friday at around 4.15pm.

He was dragged to the floor, assaulted and had his e-cigarette stolen.

The suspects made off through a ginnel, which leads towards Centenary Square.

Both suspects are described as Asian men aged about 19.

(Photo: Google Street View)

The first was about 5ft 10 and slim. He was clean shaven and wearing a black baseball cap, black tracksuit hooded top with the hood up, black tracksuit bottoms and red Nike Air Max trainers.

Police said the second man was about 5ft 8ins and slim. He was also clean shaven and wore a black baseball cap, white hooded top with the hood up, black Adidas bottoms and blue Nike Air Max trainers.

Constable Paul Taylor of Kirklees CID said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in and around the area on Friday afternoon and who have seen anyone matching the suspects’ descriptions or who has any information to come forward. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting 13170274812.