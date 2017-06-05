Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young family moving house have been hit with heartbreak after callous thieves stole a removal van carrying their possessions.

Ben Smith was planning to move to his family’s new home in Hipperholme at the weekend when one of the three vans carrying all their worldly belongings was stolen as workmen loaded the other.

Ben, who has a partner Sara and two young children aged two and five, has appealed on social media to anyone who comes across any of their stolen treasured family momentoes.

The van taken contained the entire contents of the young boys’ bedrooms as well as “countless irreplaceable things, such as photos and mementos from family members, past and present.”

A tracker device in the truck was later found removed and discarded at the side of a road in Rastrick.

Ben said: “The sad thing is that 90% of the contents are worthless to them and will no doubt be discarded.

“Some of the stuff such as our Lombok bedroom furniture and the kids’ Mamas and Papas drawers and wardrobes may be sold on along with the odd laptop and speakers.”

Ben added: “We would like to ask everyone we know to please keep an eye and ear out for anything that could be ours being sold online or discarded anywhere around Brighouse, Rastrick, Halifax, Huddersfield areas.”