A third man has been arrested following anti-terror raids in Huddersfield and Sheffield last night (Thursday).

The 23-year-old man from Sheffield was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Two men from Huddersfield and Sheffield remain in custody this morning after they were detained under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act .

It follows raids at addresses on Ellison Street and Rudding Street in Crosland Moor . The North East Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) have now confirmed they have finished the property searches.

The Examiner understands officers left the house in Rudding Street around 12.30am.

A spokesperson said: “Both property searches have now concluded and we would like to thank the local communities for their patience and understanding.”

Meanwhile, Residents expressed concern after hearing a loud bang in the Cowlersley area last night.

One woman said she heard the noise which sounded ‘like a firework’ at around 11.30pm.

One person wrote on Facebook to say it “petrified me”, while another said ‘it sounded really loud’ and ‘made me jump’.

Many claim the noise was a person setting off a firework, although there were concerns it was related to the raids.