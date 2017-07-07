Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver knocked a cyclist off his bike in a road rage attack, a court heard.

The victim, Paul Harrison, was cycling along New Hey Road in Outlane on April 20 when Michael Charlton’s car passed him.

Jill Seddon, prosecuting, told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court: “The vehicle went too close to him and Mr Harrison put his hands up in the air and continued cycling.

“The defendant stopped further up the road, got out of his car and pushed him.”

The Huddersfield court heard that this caused Mr Harrison to clip his feet on the pedals and fall to the ground with the bike.

Mrs Seddon added: “The victim felt that he hadn’t done anything wrong other than putting his hands up in the air.”

Charlton, of Lingards Terrace in Marsden, pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

District Judge Michael Fanning told him: “This is road rage. Cyclists are vulnerable and your behaviour towards the cyclist was pretty appalling.

“If you’d been convicted after a trial you would be going immediately to prison.”

Judge Fanning ordered a report from court probation staff before sentencing the 29-year-old.