Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An angry man kicked a hole in his ex-partner’s door and threatened to strangle her as he attended her home to retrieve his belongings.

Thomas Ellis, 21, pleaded guilty to criminal damage when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The row happened late on May 24 at the home of his former partner in Birstall.

He arrived to collect his things and became increasingly agitated, the Huddersfield court heard.

Ellis threatened to his ex that he would: “Strangle the life out of you” and kicked the door after she shut it on him.

He admitted causing the damage but claimed that he punched rather than kicked the door.

Ellis, of Princess Close in Dewsbury, added: “She started shouting at me and my head just went.”

Magistrates ordered a probation report before sentencing him.