Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Holme Valley care home has been rated as “Requires Improvement” following an inspection by the sector’s watchdog.

White Rose House at Thongsbridge, providing nursing and personal care for up to 64 people, was adjudged “Good” for providing a caring service, but “Requires Improvement” in the four other key areas of safety, effectiveness, responsiveness and leadership following the inspection last month (May)by the Care Quality Commission.

The report found that the service was not always safe, saying: “We found medicines were well managed; however, the administration process and recording for the application of creams needed reviewing.”

However, people said they felt safe and staff knew what to do if abuse or harm happened or if they witnessed it. Risks to people’s safety were assessed and acted on and there were enough staff to meet oeople’s needs and to keep them safe.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

The report said the service was not always effective in meeting people’s needs and more work was needed to ensure mental capacity assessments had been completed where necessary.

Staff were trained and supported to ensure they had the skills and knowledge to meet people’s needs. People’s nutritional needs were met and they attended regular healthcare appointments. However, the process for people’s weight management needed strengthening.

Residents said the staff were caring and understood how to treat people with dignity and respect.

The report said people’s care plans contained enough information to provide consistent support. However, the management team needed to make sure all the care plans contained the most up-to-date information.

The report said a new manager and area director had been appointed since the last inspection in March, 2016, since when improvements had been made. However, the home was not keeping contemporaneous care records and there was a lack of provider quality oversight. Staff, relatives and people who used the service spoke positively about the management team and said this was improving.

A spokesperson for the home said: “We were very pleased that CQC has recognised the improvements that the new manager and her team has made at the home and to receive positive comments about the standard of care provided by our staff.

“We were also disappointed with the CQC’s findings on areas requiring improvement and since the inspection in May, 2017, all these areas have been addressed. We are confident that CQC will note these further improvements when they next inspect the home.

“The home continues to be fully supported by our senior management team to ensure that we sustain the improvements made and continue to deliver kind care at White Rose House.”