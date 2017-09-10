Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of 11-year-olds in Kirklees are falling behind at school, it has been revealed.

Only 57% of 5,300 pupils in state-funded schools in Kirklees hit the standard at Key Stage 2 in reading, writing and maths this year, according to provisional figures from the government.

This means an estimated 2,279 pupils aged 11 fell behind in those core subjects across the borough.

Boys did worse than girls with only 53% of boys reaching the expected standard compared to 61% of girls.

Reading was the subject area that pupils struggled with the most in Kirklees, with only 67% of pupils reading at the sufficient level.

The figures for writing and mathematics were 71% and 72% respectively.

In neighbouring Calderdale, 56% of 2,655 pupils achieved the standard at Key Stage 2.

Girls again outperformed boys with 52% of boys and 64% of girls reaching the required level. Some 71% reached the required level for reading with 75% for writing and 74% for maths.

Key Stage 2 is the name given to years 3 to 6 in school, covering youngsters aged seven to 11. Pupils usually take the tests at the end of this four-year period.

Nationally, 61% of pupils reached the expected standard in reading, writing and mathematics, up by 8% from 53% in 2016