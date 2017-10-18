Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tens of thousands of dodgy cigarettes and a pile of rolling tobacco have been seized in raids in Huddersfield and Halifax.

Smoking products worth more than £26,000 in evaded tax were uncovered in raids on October 12 in both towns.

It’s equivalent to almost 90,000 illicit cigarettes and 11.2kg of rolling tobacco.

Officers from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), police, British Gas, the Home Office, the Environment Agency and local councils carried out the raids, which were among 65 done across West Yorkshire last week.

Four sniffer dogs and their handlers helped the operation.

Sandra Smith, from HMRC, said: “The sale of illegal tobacco and alcohol will not be tolerated by us or our partner agencies.

“Disrupting criminal trade is at the heart of our strategy to clampdown on the illicit tobacco market, which costs the UK around £2 billion a year.

“This is theft from the taxpayer and undermines legitimate traders.

“I encourage anyone with information on illicit tobacco to contact our Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.”

The operation follows a similar raid in June which uncovered a ‘James Bond style’ secret compartment concealing thousands of illicit cigarettes at Kingsgate News on Cross Church Street.

The shop lost its licence to sell alcohol last week as the most recent raids were taking place.